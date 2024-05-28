Chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Alhaji Mohammed Umar has said the State local government elections will hold on the 13th of July 2024.

He stated this Tuesday at a press conference in his office in Yola.

He said notices of the election into the offices of chairmen and councillors shall be published at the ADSIEC headquarters and local government offices.

The timetable and schedule of activities and timelines for the exercise will be released within the next two weeks.

He said the commission’s mandate to organise, conduct and supervise elections is in the fulfillment of the constitution following the expiration of the tenure of the former council chairmen and councillors.”

The commission was inaugurated last Friday by Governor Ahamdu Finitri.

It is recalled that the tenure of Local Government Chairmen and Councilors ended in April this year and the Head of Service of various LGAs has been handling affairs of the LG councils.