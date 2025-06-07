Adamawa LG boss distributes fertilisers to farmers

As farming season approaches, Mrs Peace Audu, the Chairperson of Fufore Local Government Area in Adamawa, has distributed over 700 bags of different types of fertilisers to local farmers to boost farming activities.

This gesture is part of her Sallah gift to farmers in the area.

The distribution aims to support agricultural productivity and respond to the pressing needs of farmers in Fufore Local Government Area.

Mrs Audu emphasised her administration’s commitment to grassroots development, stating that her leadership is focused on bringing visible and lasting transformation to the LGA.

“For every assignment, there must be a vision and mission, and my office is no exception. My goal is to put smiles on the faces of the good people of Fufore Local Government Area, and you know this council is an agrarian council with over 90 percent of our people into farming,” Mrs Audu said.

Mrs Audu highlighted the neglect faced by local government workers over the past decade, noting that her administration has taken steps to change that narrative.

“For the past 10 years, LG workers have not enjoyed any welfare from previous administrations, but since my assumption of office, we have turned things around.”

The fertiliser intervention is expected to significantly improve food production in the area and further solidify Mrs Audu’s growing reputation for people-focused governance. Her administration, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, is committed to delivering meaningful impact that leaves a lasting legacy.