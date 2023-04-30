Hudu Yunusa Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, has broken his silence on the controversial declaration of Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election.

Ari was suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after his illegal declaration of Binani as the winner, which was contrary to the Electoral Act. INEC later declared Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the election after following due process.

Ari, in a recent letter to the Inspector General of Police, claimed that he acted within the ambit of the law. He stated that the results to be announced by the INEC Collation Officer differed from the copies he signed and uploaded on the Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

He also alleged that attempts were made to replace him with his secretary, and accused two national commissioners of meeting with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri at the Government House, Yola, during the supplementary election.

“It was based on this that I compiled all the polling unit results and declared the election winner based on the highest number of valid votes scored by the candidate of the APC,” Ari stated.

“I had the breakdown of the valid votes scored by the two leading candidates in the supplementary election, using the results from the polling units as collated into all relevant forms EC8B, C, D and E respectively by properly and legally appointed and recognised collation officers and my humble self as the Adamawa State Chief Collation Officer and Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).”

Meanwhile, INEC has denied claims of its officials meeting with Fintiri during the supplementary election. INEC had previously asked the Inspector-General of Police and necessary security agencies to investigate and prosecute Ari for his role in the illegal declaration of Binani as the winner of the governorship election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi





Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…