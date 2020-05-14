Adamawa gov orders reopening of worship places, as 5 patients test negative for COVID-19

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has eased the restriction on worship places and social gatherings earlier imposed on the state following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor, in a press statement on Thursday and signed by his Press Secretary, Humeashi Wonosikou, said “churches, mosques and the international cattle markets under lockdown can now reopen, but must ensure social distancing with no more than 50 people at a time. Other measures include provision of hand sanitizers or washing of hands and temperature checks at the point of entry.”

He said the Adamawa State government believes the rate of infection of the virus in the state is low enough to justify a cautious easing of the restriction, but warned that citizens must work more on personal hygiene and strict adherence to laid-down guidelines.

Governor Fintiri said the easing of the lockdown came as the state discharged five patients from its isolation centre after testing negative of the virus.

However, the 8pm to 6am curfew is to remain in place until further notice.