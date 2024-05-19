Adamawa State Governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Sunday performed the official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two flyover bridges at Wunti and Central Markets within Bauchi metropolis.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri expressed his delight for the people of Bauchi State regarding the massive transformation that will resolve traffic congestion in the area and add beauty to the state capital.

The Adamawa State Governor described Governor Bala Mohammed as “a man of substance who has raised the bar of good governance in Bauchi, the North East, and Nigeria at large.”

He also said, “I find it very auspicious because of the recognition to be with the people’s Governor, a working Governor, and somebody who has raised the bar in governance. It is very satisfying.”

The Adamawa Governor also commended the Bauchi State Governor for embarking on pro-people projects and programs for the good of the Bauchi people.

According to him, “He has the courage, more than all of us as Governors, to say it the way it should be done. Whatever is being done is not for Governor Bala. It is to leave legacies. He has created the required cash flow and is deploying resources as they should be.”

He also praised Governor Bala Mohammed for building a strong network with Bauchi stakeholders to stabilize governance for the good of the people, as the edifice will stand the test of time.

He also said that posterity will judge the Governor kindly for devoting his time, energy, and resources towards the development of Bauchi State.

According to him, “Governance is about inclusivity, governance is about reaching out and building bridges,” as he appealed to the Bauchi people to continue to support Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration.

Earlier, Governor Bala Mohammed, while delivering his speech, said that his administration will continue to partner with numerous stakeholders and agencies to bring about the continued growth and transformation of Bauchi State.

Bala Mohammed further said that his administration will continue to influence the commercial, social, cultural, technological, and economic pursuits of life, which are crucial in emerging markets and developing economies, being a larger share of global economic power.

The Governor also said that the project would help reduce traffic gridlock in the metropolis, ensure the free flow of vehicles in the affected areas, and add beauty to our beloved state.

Various distinguished personalities attended the event and congratulated the people of Bauchi State for attaining this great milestone.

They also applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for taking bold steps to bring about the transformation projects that will add value and worth to the people of Bauchi State and the North East region as well.

The groundbreaking event was witnessed by the Governors from the North-East subregion, traditional rulers, political associates, religious leaders, and others.