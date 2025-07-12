Adamawa: Gov Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew in Lamurde LGA

Following recent attacks in some communities in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the entire local government area with immediate effect.

The curfew imposition was contained in a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and made available to newsmen on Friday night.

Fintiri said “the curfew will remain in place until further notice, warned that anyone or group of people found contravening this directive will be arrested and dealt with according to the law”.

Adding that “Government views these disturbances as unacceptable and has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.”

In the statement, Governor Fintiri also directed security agencies to enforce the curfew and maintain law and order in the area.

Residents are urged to abide by the curfew and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence.

The governor reiterated that his administration will not condone acts of violence in the state.

He assured the citizens that necessary measures will be taken to restore peace and order in the area.

He appealed to residents of Lamurde Local Government Area to shun rumour-mongering and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy to the area.

“As a government, we are committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring the safety of all citizens,” he said.

