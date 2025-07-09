Adamawa education officials receive training in development of strategic, operational plans

The National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Nigeria has stressed that development of robust and responsive State Education Sector Strategic Plan (SESP), and State Education Sector Operational Plan (SESOP) documents provide the blueprint through which States articulate their education vision, establish targets, and operationalize interventions within the policy and resource environment.

The assertion was made by the Ag Director-General/CEO of NIEPA-Nigeria, Shofoyeke Adebiyi David, Ph.D, at a 3-day NIEPA/UNICEF Training and a 2-day Commencement of Review/Drafting of Education Sector Performance Assessment Tools (ESPAT), and Annual Education Performance Report (AESPR) in Adamawa State held in Gombe.

According to him, “In 2024, NIEPA, with the generous support of UNICEF, has provided technical assistance for the development of SESP and SESOP in eight states and supported the drafting of over forty Local Education Sector Operational Plans (LESOPs).”

He stated that, “These achievements were pivotal, as they laid the groundwork for evidence-based, gender transformative, equity/disability inclusive and crisis/climate change resilient sector planning in Nigeria.”

Represented by Dr Adegbesan Sunday, he said that, “Many of the resulting documents now guide education budgeting at state and local levels, influencing programme design, funding priorities, and the engagement of development partners.”

The NIEPA DG added that, “As we gather here today, we are present with a renewed opportunity to build a technical team that is not only technically capable but is also strategically focused.”

“Through this programme, NIEPA aims to strengthen the capacity of state technical team members to:

Conduct sector-wide performance reviews using ESPAT; Translate policy priorities into measurable and costed activities in SESOP.

Integrate data-driven, gender-responsive, disability-inclusive, and crisis-sensitive strategies into SESP/SESOP; and Ensure that SESP and SESOP are aligned with the national development agenda and the SDG 4 framework,” he added.

He commended the government for showing commitment to data-driven education reform assuring that, “NIEPA remains your technical partner, a centre of excellence ready to walk with you through every step of your planning and implementation journey.”

In his remarks on the training programme, the UNICEF Education Specialist, Bauchi Field Office, Abdurrahman Ibrahim Ado, stated that, “As we all know, no tangible achievement can be recorded without solid and productive plans. This workshop marks a significant step in laying that foundation.”

He stressed that, “However, I want to emphasize that these five days are not the end of the process. There will be virtual engagements that will follow, during which NIEPA will reach out to request additional information to support the finalization of the plans.”

“I kindly urge everyone to remain proactive and responsive throughout this period, as all inputs must be completed by the 25th July 2025 to allow the completion of the document by 1st August 2025, to keep us aligned with the timeline agreed upon,” he added.

While appreciating their dedication, he urged them to remain proactive throughout the processes saying, “Timely input and responsiveness are crucial, especially as our technical partners from NIEPA will be reaching out virtually to request key information that will guide the development of these plans. Let us all ensure we adhere strictly to the timeline set for this exercise.”

Abdurrahaman Ado expressed profound gratitude to NIEPA for the technical leadership and continued collaboration with UNICEF, helping to align the education strategies with global best practices, ultimately transforming the educational landscape for the children of Adamawa State.

He stated that the training and development session for the Adamawa State Education Strategic Plan, State Education Operational Plan, and the Local Education Sector Operational Plan was for Madagali, Gombi, and Lamorde LGAs.

While welcoming participants to the 3-day workshop on review and drafting of the State Education Strategic Plan and State Education Strategic Operational Plan for Adamawa State, the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Umar Garba Pella, stated that the workshop, facilitated by NIEPA and UNICEF, brings together EMIS officers and education managers to focus on evidence-based, gender-transformative, and equity-focused planning.

Represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Rufus Hanahan Isaiah, the Commissioner assured that, “We will also prioritize disability inclusion and crisis/climate change resilience in our education planning.”

According to him, “Our goal is to develop a comprehensive and inclusive plan that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities in Adamawa State. Through collaborative efforts and expertise, we aim to create a plan that promotes quality education for all, particularly the most marginalized and vulnerable populations.”

The Commissioner encouraged active participation, sharing of experiences, and open discussions during the three days, saying, Let us work together to build a brighter future for Adamawa State’s education sector.

