Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received his Certificate of Return along with his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, on Wednesday at the Commission headquarters in Abuja.

INEC National Commissioner for North East, Dr Babangida Sheu presided over the ceremony as the National Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu was absent.

Speaking after receiving his Certificate of Return, Governor Fintiri commended the Commission for voiding the controversial declaration of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani as winner of the election.

He said taking the right decision after the grave error committed by the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari has redeemed the battered image of the electoral umpire.

He maintained that the nation did not need to go through the trauma and embarrassment occasioned by the action of the axed REC.

He said: “I thank Allah for this moment in my life. Unfortunately, we had to go through all these, it ought to have been concluded on 18th March but unfortunately, some individuals dragged us this long.

“But INEC has redeemed the image battered by Barrister Hudu, the so-called REC. Democracy has won, all of us have won we have learned lessons and all of us will continue to build on democracy.

“One apology I have to make is the attack on your National Commissioner by hoodlums, they thought it was Barrister Hudu.

“Nigerians that have stood firm for this democracy and the international community, I say thank you. May God bless all of us, and may God bless our democracy.”

On the move by the INEC to seek prosecution of the suspended REC, Governor Fintiri said the best place to seek the trial of Barrister Hudu was Yola, Adamawa state capital.

“The best place to prosecute Hudu is Adamawa and I am going to pursue his prosecution along with the security chiefs that connived with him.





“It was most unfortunate that even security men connived with him. Anyway it is over, the right thing has been. I celebrate Nigerians who stood by us, who stood by our democracy to ensure that the right thing was done,” he said.

