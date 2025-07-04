Adamawa: Court remands governorship aspirant, three others over alleged murder

The Chief Magistrate Court III sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has remanded a frontline philanthropist in the state, Dr Emmanuel Musa, and three others in prison custody for allegedly killing Thomas Godwin Zamfara.

Chief Magistrate Uwani Danladi Mohammed, who presides over the court, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to 7th July 2025 for legal advice from the DPP.

The accused arraigned in court include Godwin Chukukuyada, Danlami Nuhu, Ibrahim Bakari (aka Mai Cross), Stephen Peter (currently at large), and Dr Emmanuel N. Musa.

The four accused persons were arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide contrary to Sections 60 and 191 of the Adamawa State Penal Code 2018, as amended.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court, the accused had attacked the late Thomas Godwin Zamfara, who was on his way from Fadama Rake to Kala’a, his hometown, on 15th April 2025.

The prosecution narrated that the deceased was left unconscious on the roadside and that he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The prosecution further informed the court that it was Dr Emmanuel N. Musa who instigated and sponsored the defendants to carry out the act.

Counsel to the prosecution, Ezekiel Gidauna Esq., applied for the substitution of the FIR dated 19th May 2025 with the one dated 4th July 2025.

Counsel to the accused persons, G. C. Adikwu, who appeared alongside M. I. El-Yakub, objected to the application to substitute what, according to him, they do not have.

The court, while ruling on the objection raised by the counsels to the defendants, ordered that the FIR be substituted, read, and interpreted to the accused persons in a language they would understand.

When the FIR was read and interpreted to the defendants in the Hausa language, the defendants said they understood the allegations. However, there was no plea taking as the case is on holding charge.

Addressing the court on its failure to ask the defendants whether they were guilty or not, G. C. Adikwu argued that the provision of the law is that whenever the defendants are asked whether they understand the allegations against them, they must also be asked whether they are guilty or not.

Dr Emmanuel N. Musa, who is the president of Emmanuel Foundation, had earlier this year announced his intention to aspire for the governor of Adamawa State come 2027.

