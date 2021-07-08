Adamawa attack: No criminals will go unpunished ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, expressed sadness over the brutal killing of some citizens, including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, vowing that no criminals perpetrators will be left unpunished.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), while reacting to the incident which happened on Wednesday, President Buhari said: “This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.’’

The President directed security officials to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively.’’

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands.’’

President Buhari directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

The statement informed that the president has raised a high powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and the government of Adamawa State.

