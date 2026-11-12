Adamawa APC chair threatens to sack any stakeholder who fails to deliver Tinubu, others

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Alhaji Hamza Bello Madagali, has threatened all party executives, from unit to ward level, with sack if they fail to deliver President Bola Tinubu, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and other APC candidates in their areas.

Madagali made the threat at the official flag-off of the APC governorship campaign in Yola.

He said the party would deliver all its candidates, from President Tinubu to the governorship candidate and the candidates for the National Assembly and the House of Assembly, “but any unit or ward that fails to deliver will be shown the out of the party”, he added.

Meanwhile, the leader of the party in the state, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, called on the people of the state to vote for President Tinubu because of what he said the President had done for Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has been able to address insecurity to a great extent and has taken some policies that has direct positive impact on the citizens and the economy.”

“If voted for again in 2027 Nigerians will be better off and the economy will be more robust”.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to provide good governance and welfare for the people.

Fintiri also announced plans to provide free transportation for youths and women within the state.

Various speakers at the occasion commended the visionary leadership of Governor Fintiri and President Tinubu, promising to canvass for votes for the President and other APC candidates in the state.