…advocates deployment of AI for inclusive transformation of Autism education for practical solutions

The Executive Director of the Education for Autism Initiative (EAI), Oyeyemi Patricia Adako, has called for reforms that will protect the rights of chicken with autism.

Adako is advocating for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the vehicle that will usher in inclusive practical solutions for the challenges of children with autism.

According to a statement, Adako is expected to deliver a keynote presentation titled “Unlocking Silent Potentials: Harnessing AI to Transform Autism Education” at this year’s Orange Ribbon Initiative conference, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited.

The statement said the ED will explore how artificial intelligence is changing the landscape of autism education through adaptive, inclusive, and personalized tools designed to meet each child’s unique needs.

“The event will take place in Lagos from July 15 to 16, 2025, and marks 15 years of advancing autism inclusion in Nigeria. Themed “From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion’, the conference will bring together experts, educators, and families to explore practical solutions that support children with autism

“As Executive Director of the Education for Autism Initiative (EAI), Adako leads several impactful programmess that support neurodivergent learners. She is known for combining advanced technology with empathy-driven teaching methods, and has spent more than a decade working in special needs education”.

Profiling the ED, the statement said Adako holds a Master of Arts in Education from Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom and specializes in curriculum development, assistive technology, and cross-cultural education.

“Her research on integrating AI into learning for autistic children has received international recognition, with several peer-reviewed publications to her name. Her forthcoming book, Smart Learning: AI Tools for Autistic Education, is set to be published by UK-based Cambridge Scholars Publishing.

‎“Oyeyemi Patricia Adako brings a rare blend of academic expertise, global perspective, and heartfelt commitment to her work. Her insights into AI’s potential in special education are timely and transformative.

‎”Beyond the classroom and research, Adako is an active voice in policy advocacy, pushing for reforms that secure the rights of children with autism. She has trained teachers across Nigeria and abroad, led collaborative research efforts, and championed systemic changes to make education more inclusive.

‎“My vision,” she says, “is a world in which every autistic child, regardless of geography, has access to personalized, empowering education that unlocks their full potential.”

The statement explained that in its 15th year, the Orange Ribbon Initiative’s annual conference is one of Africa’s leading platforms for advancing autism inclusion. “This year’s focus is on moving from conversation to concrete action and Adako’s participation is expected to set the tone for a conference centered on innovation and impact” the statement noted.

‎Adako will speak alongside world-renowned researchers Camiella Hay, a licensed and board-certified behavior analyst from New Jersey, United States, and Lanre Duyile, President and CEO of Behaviorprise Consulting Inc., Ontario, Canada, among others.

