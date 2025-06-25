ADA: We’ve received application for Atiku-led coalition party’s registration — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that it has received an application for registration from the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), a political party formed from a coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Commission disclosed that it has so far received a total of 110 applications, including that of the Atiku-led coalition party, ADA, from associations seeking registration as political parties.

“INEC Receives 110 Applications for New Political Party Registration: As at Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties. We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our Regulations and Guidelines.

“We have acknowledged all requests received so far except six of them received recently which will be done before the end of the week,” the statement read.

The Commission urged interested groups to consult the official handbook, noting that, “For emphasis, I wish to inform Nigerians, particularly those interested in registering new political parties, that the handbook containing the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 is already available on the Commission’s website.”

This comes a few days after the coalition of political forces led by Atiku, under the aegis of the Nigeria National Coalition Group (NNCG), formally adopted the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as its platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tribune Online reports that the coalition, in a letter dated June 19, 2025, formally applied to the Independent INEC for registration of the association as a political party.

The application letter, a copy of which was sighted by Tribune Online, was signed by Chief Akin A. Rickets, who serves as the protem national chairman of the association.

