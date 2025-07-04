ADA registration: Northern groups fault El-Rufai, Amaechi’s comments against INEC

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Awareness Network (NAN) have faulted statements made by the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, and the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is frustrating the registration of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

In a statement issued by its President General, Yerima Shettima, the AYCF said it found it imperative to clarify the forum’s position regarding the allegations made by the duo that INEC is frustrating opposition political parties, particularly in light of the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

“Firstly, it is essential to recognize that the electoral process in Nigeria is governed by established procedures designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability.

“The assertion made by Amaechi that INEC is intentionally obstructing the efforts of opposition parties is not only unfounded but also reflects a misunderstanding of the electoral framework that governs party registration.”

Shettima stated that INEC’s requirements — which include the submission of office addresses and the identification of party officers — are standard protocols that must be adhered to by all political entities seeking registration. He added that it is critical for all parties, including the ADA, to comply with such guidelines in order to maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic processes.

“The AYCF finds it disheartening that, in their frustration, Amaechi and El-Rufai have resorted to making sensational claims rather than addressing the substantive issues at hand.

“The ADA’s challenges in meeting INEC’s requirements should not be attributed to any alleged bias or conspiracy on the part of the commission. Instead, it reflects the need for all political parties to engage in diligent preparation and adhere to the rules that govern our electoral landscape.”

In a separate statement, the Chairman of NAN, Salihu Suleiman, also emphasized that the notion that INEC should compromise its standards to accommodate the ADA is not only impractical but also undermines the principles of democracy that the country strives to uphold.

“El-Rufai’s skepticism regarding INEC’s willingness to register the ADA further illustrates a growing trend among political leaders to cast doubt on the electoral process rather than engage constructively with it.

“Such rhetoric can be detrimental to the democratic ethos and may inadvertently disenfranchise the very constituents these leaders claim to represent. It is crucial for political leaders to foster an environment of trust and cooperation with electoral bodies, rather than perpetuating narratives of mistrust and conspiracy.”

