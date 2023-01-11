Actress Sylvanus unveils her fiancee with lovely pre-wedding photos

Actress Sylvanus
The actress and her husband-to-be

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus on Wednesday, unveiled her fiance as she shares pre-wedding pictures on her social media platform.

This comes after her engagement announcement made a few weeks ago on her Instagram account.

She took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her engagement ring with the caption ‘it is what it is’.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the wee hours of the day, she posted pictures unveiling her fiance as they countdown to their wedding day.

The actress is yet to share details about her husband-to-be as she also keeps his face hidden in the post.

See photos below:

