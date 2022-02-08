Actress, Sotayo, completes leadership training course

Delectable screen diva and recently crowned Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, Nassarawa State, Tayo Sobola, better known as Sotayo, has added another feat to her achievement as she successfully completed her leadership learning course on speaking with power and influence at the prestigious GOTNI Leadership Centre, Abuja.

Speaking on the new achievement, Sotayo disclosed that she isn’t done learning as there are many other training she would be embarking on to further broaden the scope of her learning.

She said: “With so many responsibilities and tasks ahead of me as the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom, I will be engaging in lots of speaking to mammoth crowds; so I thought it wise to be grounded in the aspect of public speaking and decided to enrol with GOTNI to be more certified in speaking with power and influence’. Time dedicated to achieve this is worth it and I am glad I invested well.

GOTNI is a brainchild of Dr Linus Okorie and is Nigeria’s foremost leadership development hub that offers comprehensive leadership education designed to meet the challenges of the 21st-century leadership environment.

