Actress Rita Dominic weds Fidelis Anosike in the UK

The wedding ceremony took place at a manor in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The elaborate ceremony was well attended by creme -de-la- creme of the entertainment industry such as Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Toke Makinwa among others.

The wedding is coming a few months after the couple had their traditional marriage back in April 2022, at Mbaise, Imo State.

Celebrities, fans and well wishers have, however, taken to their different social media pages to celebrate and congratulate the latest couple in town.

Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony were shared online by her colleagues, Kate Henshaw and Chioma Akpotha.

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike, is the founder of the Folio Media Group, a multimedia company that owns the Daily Times Newspaper. He is a native of Umeri in Anambra state. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Creative And Applied Fine Arts from the University of Benin and subsequently enrolled at Harvard Business School.