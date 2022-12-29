Actress Regina Chukwu builds house for children

It has been 20 years since famous actress, Regina Chukwu lost her husband and father of her two children but she is counting her blessings today as she unveiled her new house in Lagos.

The actress shared the story of how she lost her husband and was left with two kids and five siblings, saying she felt proud that her kids who are now all grown up finally have a place they could call their home.

Regina recalled how she had to move back to her father’s house when she could no longer pay her rent where she and her late husband stayed, noting that she slept outside inside a mosquito net when the house she moved into was too hot for her.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…





Regina is a popular face in the Yoruba-speaking movie industry even as her name and a good grasp of the English language should have landed her roles in the English version of Nollywood.

Speaking further, she shared the story of how she struggled with life, her career, and raising her children and other adopted kids that have become a big part of her existence.

“I am grateful to God for this journey I have had. I just want to thank the children God blessed me with, my siblings and parents. So many people won’t believe the situation we found ourselves in and where we live now as we are yet to move into our new house”.