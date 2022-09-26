Actress, Nkechi Blessing criticised for sharing sex toy as a souvenir at late mother’s memorial party

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has come under heavy bashing and criticism on social media for sharing a dildo sex toy as a souvenir at her late mother’s one-year memorial party.

The controversial actress was accused of disrespecting her late mother during a one-year remembrance party held in honour on Sunday.

The mother of one, on September, 22 2021, lost her mother, Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday.

However, in a video of the remembrance party which is now trending online, the 33-year-old actress was seen distributing dildos to ladies as souvenirs, with many others struggling to have a share of the souvenir.

According to her, the motive for sharing the sex toy as a souvenir was not to say ‘men are scum’ because she has a man in her life, but to help single ladies who may not be lucky to currently have men in their lives.

The choice of a sex toy as a souvenir at her mother’s remembrance did not however seem to have gone down well with social media users, who described the gesture as being insensitive and disrespectful to her late mother.

Popular Twitter critic @DanielRegha wrote “Nkechi Blessing doesn’t cherish her mom’s memory otherwise she won’t be sharing dildos at her mother’s remembrance; what a shameful act. Anything for clout. It’s unfortunate that someone like this is being regarded as a role model. She needs help, something is wrong with her.”

Another Twitter user @Warepamorsammy, said: “Nkechi Blessing has no respect for the dead, she is insensitive, has no honour for her mother and has no value for life. She is a shame of a woman, a disgrace and complete ridicule of a human being for a supposed mature adult.”

“Since I saw that Nkechi Blessing video, fear has gripped me again about parenting. What sense does it make to share dildo as a remembrance gift? Sigh. May Allah not give us a daughter that will be a hindrance to us getting his mercy and forgiveness in the hereafter.”@peng_writer opined.

Another user, @Tee_classiquem1 wondered why the actress decided to substitute the conventional act of offering of prayers and giving of alms during remembrance of loved ones for sharing sex toys.

“I thought they said prayers and giving alms to people is the food of the deceased, how did Nkechi Blessing come to the conclusion that sharing dildos and vibrators can serve the same purpose? Who is advising all these Nollywood ladies?” she wrote.

Reacting to the criticism on Monday on her verified Instagram page, the actress described those criticising her as hypocrites, saying they should leave her alone and go fix their respective families.

“SHALOM, I saw comments of people that have forgotten their parents that are still alive and I couldn’t stop laughing. My dear go back home and take care of your parents cus na hypocrites all of una be”

While explaining that she had already held a quiet prayer session and giving of alms on behalf of her late mother, the actress said she owes no one any explanation for whatever things she decided to do with her own life, adding that no one was there when she was suffering.





“My own mother that gave birth to me died on September 22nd 2021. 23rd September 2022 I had her quiet remembrance and Prayers, went to the streets and gave out food and water, nobody kuku hear anything. 25th was my mother’s birthday, hence the cake and a little party to host a few friends. Not like you all deserve any explanations on what I choose to do with my own life, because when we are suffering/hungry I do not see any of you. So make all of you try and rest,” she wrote.





