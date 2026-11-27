Nollywood actress, grassroots mobiliser and philanthropist, Mosunmola Adeleye, has thrown her weight behind the aspiration of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, calling on the people of Yewa to unite and rally support for his ambition to lead Ogun State.

Adeleye, who has maintained a presence in both the entertainment industry and grassroots community engagements, made the call while highlighting what she described as Yayi’s contributions to the development of the people.

“It is time for Yewa; let us rally round Yayi,” the actress declared, urging the people to close ranks and recognise the senator’s record of service and developmental contributions.

The actress, who has extended her influence beyond the movie industry through philanthropy and grassroots mobilisation, said the time had come for the people of Yewa to speak with one voice in pursuit of their collective interests.

She expressed confidence in Yayi’s leadership aspiration, arguing that his contributions to the people had earned him recognition and should be considered in the state’s leadership conversation.

Adeleye’s intervention adds an entertainment industry voice to the growing political conversations surrounding Ogun State, as personalities from different professional backgrounds continue to express their views on the state’s political future.

Known for combining her acting career with community engagement and philanthropic activities, the actress has continued to maintain connections with grassroots stakeholders, particularly in issues concerning the development and welfare of the people.