Actress Monalisa Stephen dies from health complications

Tragedy has struck the Nigerian entertainment industry as plus-sized actress, media personality, and body positivity advocate, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen, also known as Gabacci, has reportedly passed away.

The news of Monalisa Stephen’s death was announced by Seun Oloketuyi, Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), in a statement shared on Wednesday, May 14.

According to Oloketuyi, the actress died in Lagos on Tuesday, May 13, after battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

“Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead, she died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against Low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul,” Oloketuyi wrote.

Monalisa stephen’s death has since been confirmed by her immediate younger sister.

The actress was widely known for her outspoken stance on body image, mental health, and self-love, often using her platform to spark important—and at times controversial—conversations around those topics.

Her final post on Instagram was made on April 29, 2025, where she shared a video of herself dancing to Davido’s “10 Kilo”, a track from the singer’s newly released fifth studio album 5ive.

“You know this is one of my Favorite Song on ‘5IVE’. Full Video Tomorrow! Here is to All the Confident Women I know and Love. 10 KILO is for All of Us,” she captioned the video.

Monalisa Stephen was admired for her boldness in promoting body positivity and mental health awareness.

