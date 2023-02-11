By Seyi Sokoya

Actress Kehinde Bankole, popularly known as Sexy Winger, is one of the few filmmakers that knows her onus in the movie industry as she has continued to stand out with the production of top-notch movies.

Again, the promising actress whose hands have been on the deck in the past few months is confident to thrill her fans and lovers of life-impacting movies with a new movie entitled, “Side Hustle”.

According to the actress, the new movie, which featured several leading actors including, Taiwo Hassan popularly known as Ogogo; Doyin Ikukoyi; Toyin Alausa; Temitope Oshoba; Ladi Folarin; Yomi Soyombo; Nike Idris; Saheed Bayonle, and Abdul Jamal Adeleke, among others, will be released today on Apata TV Youtube Channel.

Speaking on the trust of the movie, Sexy Winger, noted that Life is always about survival, you are either the hunter or the hunted. Your side hustle is always your plan B, plan exits. Guard it with all your strength and might.”

She also expressed confidence that the movie will be widely accepted as it features professional works and current movie production. She also hinted that the movie is just an iceberg of what she has in stock for her fans in 2023.

“I am delighted to appreciate my fans for their support over the years. This is what has kept me going and given me the courage to break more ground. The result of your support is the birth of the new movie “Side Hustle”. Kindly enjoy it. I am confident to tell you that another set of the movie is in the pipeline and I can’t wait to dish them out for your enjoyment.”

The movie produced by the actress’s movie company, Sexy Winger Concepts, is directed by Muhydeen Ayinde and scripted by Habibat Ayinde.

