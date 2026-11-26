Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has apologised to the Olu of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, after a video of the monarch declining her handshake at a social event sparked reactions online.

The actress said the encounter was a misunderstanding, explaining that she did not realise the traditional ruler was among those seated at the table when she went over to exchange greetings.

The moment was captured at the 10th wedding anniversary celebration of socialite Mummy Glee and her husband, Mr Still. In the footage, Ojo was seen greeting two monarchs with handshakes before extending the same gesture to Oba Tejuosho, who did not accept it. She subsequently greeted another ruler seated beside him.

Addressing the incident in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ojo said she had not initially planned to approach the table. According to her, someone had informed her that those seated there wanted to greet her.

She explained that spotting HRM Oloto, whom she considers a brother, made her approach the group. She assumed the other people at the table were friends and greeted them accordingly.

“I was sitting pretty when someone came to tell me they sent their greetings from that table. When I looked towards that direction and saw HRM Oloto, I said, ‘Ah, okay, that’s my brother, let me go greet him.’

“When I got there, I just greeted all of them because I thought they were friends. I never knew the said person was a king,” she said.

Ojo maintained that she had no intention of showing disrespect to the monarch, his position or his culture. She consequently apologised to anyone who might have been offended by her conduct and promised to be more mindful in similar situations.

“Honestly, I am very sorry if I caused any offence. I meant no disrespect to his throne and culture. Henceforth, I will be very mindful,” she said.

She further attributed her action to her usual habit of greeting people through physical gestures, including hugs and handshakes, but said she would work on reducing them.

“I have a bad habit of shaking and hugging people. I am trying to reduce the hugging. I guess I will also reduce the handshakes.

“We learn every day. I meant no disrespect. It’s all love from this side,” she added.