Actress, Halle Berry’s divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez has been finalized after nearly eight years.

Berry and Martinez, who share a 9-year-old son, Maceo, reached an agreement on their divorce and custody, according to a 33-page document in New York.

The decision was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their son. Berry, 57, has also agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support and 4.3% of all income she makes above $2 million.

Berry will also cover her son’s “private school tuition, school uniforms, school supplies” and extracurricular activities.

Halle Berry and Olivier separated in 2015 after two years of marriage.

