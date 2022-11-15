Actress Adanma Luke disagrees with colleague Shan George over health of Hanks Anuku

Nollywood actress, Adanma Luke has slammed fellow colleagues saying that Hanks Anuku is well, stating that he needs urgent medical and financial help.

This comes as there is confusion over the state of health of the famous actor, with veteran actress, Shan George dispelling rumours that Anuku was mentally ill as she claimed they were on a movie set together a few days ago.

However, Luke said that some colleagues of the actor may not be painting the true picture of the actor’s medical condition.

Faulting George’s assertion, Luke went on to say that Anuku is not well and their colleagues should help him instead of covering up.

Luke insisted that the actor should get the urgent medical help he requires before his condition gets worse.

She said, “Please you all Nollywood ‘peeps’ should stop with the lies when you know the truth. He isn’t okay, so let him get help now that the world knows. Stop with the cover-up, if he was your blood you would have helped but now that the world is about to find out the truth you all try to hide it. Hanks isn’t okay so let’s allow him to get help now before it’s too late.”

There had been mixed feelings about the state of health of the actor after a video where he appeared in tattered clothes emerged online with some people claiming it was a scene of a movie he was shooting.

Anuku was a popular face and name in the movie industry in the late 90s and early 2000, especially during the home video era when VHS transitioned into CDs.

