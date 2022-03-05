Actors should engage in regular medical checkups —Biola Olaseeni

Biola Olaseeni is a Nigerian actress, model and movie producer. She has featured in numerous movies and produced a couple of others too. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, she talks about what is new with her as well as some of her upcoming projects. Excerpts:

It has been a while? Where have you been?

Nothing much, I have been doing very fine and I must say I have been up to great things and I bless God.

Are there projects you have been working on that have kept you off the screen?

Yes, of course. I have been working on a new movie and just like you know, it takes a lot of time to achieve that. So, I will like to implore all my fans, wherever they are all over the world, to kindly watch out for this new movie. It is titled: ‘Unseen Trap’.

Tell us more about the movie and what your fans should watch out for.

Unseen Trap is based on family, love and revenge. It talks about a woman who was hurt by love, by her husband and decided to take revenge. It promises to be a great movie with a lot of lessons to be learnt from it. When it is out, as usual, they should rush to get it.

What are your resolutions for the New Year 2022?

My Resolution for the New Year is simple. This New Year, I want to make myself happy and I also want to stay positive. It doesn’t matter the situation, this year, I want to have that positive vibe.

Do you believe in making New Year resolutions?

Sure, I do. There is a way New Year resolutions make you stay focused. It helps me to stay focused and stay glued to my plans. So, yes, I believe in making resolutions.

Acting as a full-time profession, what is your take on this?

On that, I would say, it depends on what works for individuals. If it works for me, why not?

Is that what you do? Or do you have a side hustle?

(Laughs) Well, I am a businesswoman and I love doing business a lot. I am the firstborn of my family and I have a lot of responsibilities on me. I’m sure you know what I am talking about. Especially, with the situations of this country, I personally believe we all need side hustles apart from the main job. So I’m into clothing business and I also sell hair products, natural hair products.

In your own terms, would you say acting is profitable?

Yes, acting is very profitable. Once you stay true to making good movies, you will definitely make it in acting, sooner or later.

What do you think could be improved on in the movie industry?

A lot of things could be improved on, but I would like to emphasise the technical aspect. We really have a lot to do in that aspect and I believe with time, we will get there.

What was your biggest moment in 2021?

2021 was an amazing year, I had several big moments and I cannot even say which was the biggest, but I would say, in all, last year I experienced growth in every aspect of my life.

Any regrets for 2021?

Oh, not at all. To me, I believe every good or bad moment is meant for one to grow. So, I don’t have any regret at all.

What effect do you think the new media has on the movie industry?

The new media is a very powerful tool and has been helping a lot of people and their businesses grow. It has helped tremendously, not just the movie industry but all industries. The positive effects of the new media cannot be overemphasised. So, I would vote for the fact that it has a positive effect on the movie industry.

Some words for your fans and fellow actors.

I want to appreciate my fans wherever they are in the world. They motivate me, they keep me going and without them, there will be no me. May my God bless you all; thank you so much. And to my fellow actors, I would like to tell them not to forget to always look after their health. Please we all should try to do medical checkups regularly. I pray God crowns all our efforts with good health and wealth.

