Actor Idris Elba’s wife tests positive for coronavirus four days after husband got it

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Elba has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Last week, Luther actor Idris announced that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus despite showing no symptoms, Metro reports.

He had been exposed to the disease while attending an event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, who has also contracted the virus.

Days after being tested, Sabrina has confirmed that she also has coronavirus. Speaking to Oprah during a live stream for her new Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks, Sabrina said: ‘Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive.

‘I’m not surprised, as soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed. I was on my way anyway and I wanted to be with him, I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care.

‘We didn’t change the way we interacted, I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away and I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.’

Idris added: ‘On the day of the exposure, we were together at home and had been together right until I had departed to fly so at any point then, and prior to us knowing, if I’d caught it, she’d certainly have caught it in that time period as well.’

The 47-year-old actor then explained how he finds it ‘worrying’ that some people like himself are not showing symptoms of the virus. Sabrina revealed she also feels healthy, stating: ‘I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated.’

Idris was recently forced to deny that he was in critical condition with the disease after rumours began to spread online.

