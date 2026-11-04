Actor Chris Rock opens up on causes of his failed marriage 

American comedian and actor Chris Rock has spoken up regarding his failed marriage, revealing some of the factors that contributed to the divorce.

The actor, while speaking with GQ, reflected on his personal struggles, his 2016 divorce, and the journey towards rebuilding his life.

Rock disclosed that he was addicted to watching pornography, admitting that the habit contributed to his failure as a husband.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy once begged for a lift in Davido’s private jet — Skales

“I got divorced. Nobody has a successful divorce, so that takes time. I was not a great husband, partly because I watched a lot of porn,” he admitted.

Rock also revealed that he has learnt to stop the habit, acknowledging that he was not proud of his past behaviour.

“I don’t watch porn anymore. I haven’t watched porn in five, six years. I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn’t God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been,” he added.

The comedian and Malaak divorced in 2016 after 20 years of marriage. They share two daughters, 24-year-old Lola Simone and 22-year-old Zahra.