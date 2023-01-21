Actor Charles Okocha escapes death, shares testimony

Nigerian actor and rapper, Charles Okocha, a.k.a. Igwe 2Pac, was involved in a ghastly incident on Sunday.

He revealed that the incident took place on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State on Sunday, January 16.

The comedian posted a video of his damaged car as well as photos of him in a hospital bed receiving treatment on his official Instagram page, where he also expressed his appreciation to God for saving him from the disaster.

He wrote, “Thankful for life. Was involved in a car accident on the 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still.”

