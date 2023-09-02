Nigerian actor and film producer, Bolanle Ninalowo, on Friday announced his separation from his wife.

The actor announced the separation on his Instagram page, @iamnino_b, with the caption “Finally, I accept the reality of the end to a road”.

Ninalowo, in a long post wrote; “A sad reality that gives room and hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future. A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nutured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. A sad reality I now have to accept as I realise that my kids are much grown with better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain and struggles regarding them.

“A sad reality that screams that I wont live or be around forever and must take care of my health and mental state for the goodness of all.

“May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. In the end, we will all live with the consequences of our actions. Sad but real and true!

“Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be seperated from. The journey thus far only makes me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work, yet I stand tall as I break this sad but true news to the same world who adores my beautiful family and I.

“My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution. Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, our children. God bless all.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the actor also put off the comment section under the post, with which he announced the separation.

Fans and followers of the actor had, however, trooped to previous posts to express shock and disbelief as regards the separation announcement.

@qayyahluxury said; “For real? hmmmnnn. This hit me badly .One of my favourite couples. Lord Almighty, I seek your intervention.”





@official_emmryz_carter_jr wrote; “Please boss you guys should settle ooo for the sake of we fans, your wife’s page isn’t found, it means it’s real.”

@wuraolagold096 said; “Bro please both of you should take some time to relax and settle, where una dey divorce go? Nowhere oooo. Both of you must fight to win, what is the cause of the problem at this age and stage of you people’s lives.”

@flamzy395 said, “These your story teaches me that not all that glitters is gold. People that i envy because of there relationship on social media, now see the result.”Somebody might be posting food stuffs on social media but you don’t know the inner stuff going underground. A big lesson.”

@myhealing said, “you will be fine. Everyone’s mental health is important regardless. Whatever gives you both sanity and peace, please do it. Much love.”

NAN reports that Ninalowo and his wife some years back were separated, but later reconciled.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…