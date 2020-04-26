Actor, Adeniyi Akanni condemns FG’s lockdown policy

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Adeniyi Akanni, also known as ‘Neyoswags’ has condemned several policies of the Federal Government on managing and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The actor and human rights activist in a chat with Saturday Tribune condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to extend the lockdown for another two weeks without considering how the people will fend for themselves. According to him, “this only shows the government is not fully prepared to fight the spread of the deadly disease.

He also lamented the Federal Government’s directive that selling of foodstuff be allowed between 10am and 2pm in Ogun, Lagos and Abuja States, coupled with the later relaxation of the lockdown by some states from the initial order of a total lockdown.

“This has further exposed the government’s “unpreparedness and lack of policy direction in the fight against the spread of the virus”, he said.

Akanni said: “Radical problems require radical solutions. The Federal Government cannot relax the lockdown by opening markets and there won’t be vehicular and mass human movement. This new development will do no good, but it will further increase the risk of more people contracting the virus, which I believe is the cause of the current increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The government’s decision will further expose innocent Nigerians to the risk of contracting COVID-19 even on a large scale. As a concerned and responsible Nigerian patriot, I am calling on the Federal government to immediately reverse its decision.

“If we really want to defeat the evil plaguing this country called COVID-19, we must be ready to pay the price no matter the cost. The number of victims is drastically increasing every day, and we must not allow the virus get out of control,” he said.

The actor, who, however, advocated that President Muhammadu Buhari make a cash credit to all Nigerians with BVN instead of the sharing of cash to ‘poor citizens’ as it is currently happening, also tasked the Federal Government to take necessary actions and proactive security measures in safeguarding our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to avert consistent fire incidents, “not especially at a time like this”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Launches Free E-Learning Portals For Primary, Secondary School Students

THE Federal Government has launched free e-learning portals for all students in primary and secondary schools following the closure of schools nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

PHOTOS: Man Who Had 281 Children From 47 Wives Dies At 73 In Angola

About a thousand mourners and sympathisers flouted Angolan president João Lourenço’s directive banning large gatherings – as a measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus – to pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives at Mungongo Island in Angola on April 19… Read full story

UK To Start Trials On Whether Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease. Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus… Read full story

Four Docked In Ondo Over Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Four persons were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court for the murder of daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri. The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy… Read full story