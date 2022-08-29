Activities of Kogi traffic management agency illegal, says Lawyer

A Lokoja-based lawyer, Barrister Bamidele Suru has described the activities of Kogi State Traffic Maintenance Agency (KOTRAMA) as illegal and against the law establishing it.

KOTRAMA was put in place by the Kogi State government to control traffic in the state, however, the body was said to have diverted from its reliability as they now arrest motorists and charged them for one offence to another without following due process.

Barrister Suru stated this during a public hearing on some Bills at the State House of Assembly.

The Lawyer, who recalled that he was at the Public Hearing of the Bill establishing KOTRAMA, said the Agency is currently operating outside its enabling law.

He noted that the Agency is now carrying out the duties of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and that of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to him, the law was copied from that which established Lagos State Traffic Maintenance Agency (LASTMA), saying the Court of Appeal recently upheld the judgement of a High Court which ruled that the activities of the Agency are illegal.

Barrister Suru pointed out that KOTRAMA was established to enforce traffic laws and arrest offenders, saying the State House of Assembly must rise up and salvage the illegality of the Agency.

The Lawyer, who condemned the activities of the Agency, urged the State Government to employ competent hands that will implement the laws establishing it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



