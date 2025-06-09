Activities of G5 PDP Governors in 2023 key to present day stability in Nigeria – Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has stated that the stability currently being enjoyed in the country is due to the activities of the G5 Governors under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

The Minister made this known during a meeting with PDP eminent and concerned stakeholders at his official residence in Abuja on Monday.

Wike, who explained that the governors’ refusal to support the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was key to the country’s stability, also said the party would not be in its current state if their advice had been heeded from the outset.

He said: “You may like us, you may hate us. The truth of the matter is, if the G5 had not taken the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis.

“It doesn’t matter who is a beneficiary or not. The point is that the right thing must be done for the stability of the country, and we took that decision, and we continue to stand by the decision.

“If the party had listened to what we said, we wouldn’t be where we are today. And we have continued to sound it to the party, let the Constitution of the party, let the Constitution of Nigeria be respected, and all other laws.

“Now, as an opposition party, we cannot continue to act with impunity. No opposition party in this world survives acting on impunity.

“If we want to show Nigeria that we believe in the unity of this country, the way the founding fathers of this country have done it, let us go that way.

“Of course, their selfish interests would not allow it. And we said, this will not work; let us not allow greed. Let us not allow ego to kill our party,” Wike said.

The Minister also addressed the contention over the seat of the National Secretary of the party, noting that the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, contested the governorship of the state while still holding the position of state Chairman of the party.

“All politicians are selfish. It’s correct. We capitalise on opportunities. The Governor of Taraba State was the Chairman of the party. He never resigned.

“Kefas, wherever you are, hear me today. It was when he won as governor that he appointed his successor. Is that not correct?”, Wike said.

In a related development, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, highlighted the fact that no one has contributed to the party like Wike had, adding that the PDP had made a lot of mistakes.

“For whatever reason, for lack of time, I won’t talk about that, but PDP made a lot of mistakes, and we have found ourselves where we are today,” he said.

Ortom also called on the party to “seek the face of God” for a return to leadership, while urging stakeholders to respect the rule of law and follow due process, as well as the Nigerian Constitution and the Constitution of the PDP.

Present at the meeting were the former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; National Secretary of the PDP, Sam Anyanwu; serving and former lawmakers of the party; and delegates from the 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the PDP eminent and concerned stakeholders, in a communiqué at the end of the meeting, stated that: “A meeting of the aforementioned group on the 9th day of June, 2025 in Abuja, the state of affairs of the party; the need to reinforce internal democracy, equity and justice within the ranks of the Party were discussed and carefully reviewed. The eminent Stakeholders and Concerned Leaders drawn from the various States of the Federation, took a deep and strong view of the situation in our party and came to the following conclusions:

“The seemingly intractable crisis in the party is as a result of inexplicable refusal of a few to adhere to the Party Constitution, with particular reference to Section 36(1)(a) (b) and (c), Sections 47(3)(5) and 48(1)(i) and the definitive Supreme Court Judgment regarding the position of the office of the National Secretary of the Party.

“The Eminent Stakeholders and Concerned Leaders are alarmed that the party is in an inevitable path to self-annihilation, if urgent steps are not taken to rein in the desperate, divisive and selfish tendencies that brought the party to its knees in the lead up to the 2023 election.

“These divisive tendencies, unfortunately, have found expression in the conduct of certain interest within the ranks of our party both at NEC, NWC and Board of Trustees levels.

“Consequently, the PDP Eminent Stakeholders and Concerned Leaders resolve as follows:

“That to finally arrest the inexorable drift towards extinction in our party, the party must, without further delay, respect the judgment of the Supreme Court. We, therefore, unequivocally reaffirm Senator Sam Anyanwu as the duly elected and substantive National Secretary of our great Party.

“In the spirit of fairness, inclusion, federal Character principles and respect for our party Constitution, the Party must make an unequivocal pronouncement Zoning its presidential Candidate to the South in the 2027 elections after the unbroken years of Northern President under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In line with the provisions of our party constitution only the National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, can issue notices of meeting of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Caucus and the National Working Committee and to this end all notices not issued by him and actions founded on them, including correspondences to INEC are null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“Furthermore, it is clear from the Constitution that only the National Convention, properly and duly constituted can remove Senator Sam Anyanwu, the National Secretary, arising from his status as a member of the National Executive Committee of the Party.

“We, therefore, demand that the Acting National Chairman and the National Secretary jointly issue a notice to INEC with an attached agenda for the National Executive Committee Meeting of the Party being the only pathway to abide by extant laws.

“We, the stakeholders reiterate our commitment to our great party and urge all members to uphold the rule of law, respect constitutional mandate, resist all machinations aimed at destabilizing the party and support the efforts of the National Reconciliation Committee headed by His Excellency, Senator Bukola Saraki.”

