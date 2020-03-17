Activist urges FG to tackle environmental challenges in Niger Delta

Worried by the spate of environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, a Niger Delta environmentalist activist, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to arrest the situation.

Mulade, who described the environment as the future and heritage of the people, alleged that the activities of multinational oil companies operating in the region have destroyed the ecosystem.

“The environment is our future, it is our pride and heritage. I am deeply concerned about the way and manner our environment has been destroyed by the Multinational oil companies.

“Our traditional fishing and farming have been destroyed and unfortunately, government at all levels are paying lips service to the environment in spite of the calls by the people of the region for something drastic measure to be taken on the polluted environment.

“The Federal Government has shown to the people of the oil-rich Niger Delta that they are not concerned about the region, but only interested in the oil wealth coming from the region.

“It is the responsibility of the government to protect the environment. The multinational oil companies are dictating to the government about the region,” he alleged.

The environmentalist in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to be more concerned about the environment rather than the crude oil so as to save the region from further degradation.