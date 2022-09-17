Active private sector participation will accelerate end to open defecation – Water Minister

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu has said that active private sector participation is critical to achieving an end to open defecation in Nigeria.

Adamu who called for more Private Sector and Diasporic engagement to support the Federal Government of Nigeria to end Open Defecation in the country through accelerated provisions of Toilets by philanthropists said it was important to build a new culture of sanitation nationwide.

He said this at the official commissioning of an Ultra Modern Biodegradable Toilet Facility donated by Mr David Alaba, a renowned footballer with Real Madrid football club.

Alaba has through his Foundation in collaboration with Organized Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene(OPS- WASH), Clean Nigeria Campaign (CNC) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) donated the facility at Ogere Remo community in Ogun.

The Minister of Water Resources said the Clean Nigeria campaign was aimed at aggressive mobilization of the entire country towards ending the practice of Open Defecation by 2025.

In a press statement signed by Deputy Director Press, Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR) Mrs Funmi Imuetinyan, and made available to Tribune, Adamu identified the role of the Private Sector in the revitalization of the WASH Sector and congratulated NIDCOM and the (OPS-WASH) for taking a lead in this gesture.

He added that such a laudable and commendable project by Mr David Alaba and his foundation is worthy of emulation as the quest to end Open Defecation requires the contribution and commitment of individuals, government at all levels, civil societies, private sector, development partners, Philanthropist and the entire populace.

The Minister encouraged Nigerians in the Diaspora to mobilize support for the Campaign through Private Sector engagement, adding that under the Clean Nigeria Campaign,84 LGAs have so far attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in the country and a State (Jigawa) is on the verge of achieving a State-wide ODF status with just one more LGA to go.

Executive Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun was represented by the Ogun State Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties Hon Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan at the commissioning of the facility.

He commended David Alaba as a true Nigerian and added that the gesture was a new dimension in community development and individual efforts toward a better society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Active private sector participation will accelerate end to open defecation – Water Minister