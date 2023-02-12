Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said as of December 2022, the number of active mobile subscribers in the country had reached 222,571m, while internet subscribers had exceeded 154. 8m.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer( CEO) of the commission, Professor Umar Danbatta, at the NCC day at the ongoing 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair in Kaduna at the weekend.

Represented by Banji Ojo, Head consumer protection and advocacy, he said the commission recognises the fact that the telecommunications sector has been a strategic driver of the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government as it continues to provide the needed digital stamina to support the economy, especially the activities of the SMEs across in Nigeria and beyond.

“Information Communications Technology (ICT) is not only one of the fastest growing industries – directly creating millions of jobs – but it is also an important enabler of innovation and development, as it provides the backbone infrastructure for transnational business.

Hence, in line with the Digital Literacy and Skills Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, for a Digital Nigeria, the commission embarked on digital literacy training for entrepreneurs across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The aim was to equip small-scale business owners with the requisite skills and generate ideas for developing products and services that can be exported.

Also, he noted that NCC’s regulatory efforts in deepening access to digital services will benefit Nigeria and make it competitive and comparable with other economies in the areas of job creation, contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, emergence of new services, and industries; workforce transformation; and business innovation.

“it is in our response to ensuring that Nigeria is competitive in all these areas that the commission continuously puts a number of regulatory measures in place to ensure seamless access by Nigerians to telecommunications services to deepen competitiveness of the Nigerian economy by making our SMEs digitally compliant.

“In Nigeria today, the number of active mobile subscriptions reached about 222,571 million in December 2022 and Teledensity of 116.60 percent as of December 2022.





“Also, Internet subscribers have exceeded 154.8 million, with broadband penetration standing at 47.36 percent as of December 2022.

“Therefore, it is my pleasure to restate the NCC’s commitment to protecting and empowering consumers – whether individuals and corporate consumers – from unfair practices willingly or unwillingly orchestrated by the service providers.

“As you may be aware, the NCC is driving initiatives for a full commercial launch of the Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria. Already, spectrum licenses for the companies that will roll out service have been issued.