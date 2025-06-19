ActionAid launches CiTi-ACT initiative to strengthen judicial accountability

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has launched a new initiative, Citizens’ Actions for Judicial Accountability to Promote Democracy in Nigeria (CiTi-ACT), at a Citizens’ Open Day programme held in Abuja.

The launch of the initiative, which marked the close of the organisation’s two-year Citizens’ Led Engagements on Judicial Accountability in Post-Election Justice Delivery in Nigeria (CLEAP-Justice) project, served as both a reflection on past achievements and a call to action for deeper civic engagement in judicial reform.

In his remarks at the event, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Dr Andrew Mamedu, described the occasion as “both reflective and transformative.”

He said that while CLEAP-Justice laid the groundwork for citizen-driven oversight in electoral justice, CiTi-ACT would take the mission further—embedding accountability at the heart of Nigeria’s broader democratic and justice systems.

Mamedu said, “The call for judicial accountability extends beyond elections. It touches every aspect of our democracy, affecting the trust citizens place in our institutions, the protection of rights, and the delivery of justice to the ordinary Nigerian.”

Over the past 24 months, he said, CLEAP-Justice has served as a pioneering model for citizen-driven oversight in Nigeria’s post-election judicial processes.

“Through the tireless efforts of the Independent Judicial Accountable Panel (IJAP), working with ActionAid Nigeria and in close collaboration with communities, legal practitioners, civil society actors, and other stakeholders, we have helped highlight the urgent need for transparency, fairness, and responsiveness in the adjudication of electoral matters,” Mamedu said.

The initiative documented citizen experiences, engaged judicial stakeholders, and pushed for reforms to promote judicial responsiveness.

“CiTi-ACT, the newly launched programme, aims to build on this momentum. It will deepen civic engagement, amplify citizen voices, and strengthen the justice ecosystem, ensuring that the judiciary is independent, accessible, and ultimately accountable to the people,” he said.

According to him, the Citizens’ Open Day served as a forum for open dialogue and co-creation of ideas, as attendees engaged in conversations about their experiences with the justice system and proposed practical solutions for reform.

Mamedu extended his appreciation to all partners and communities involved in CLEAP-Justice and offered special recognition to IJAP for its steadfast support.

“Let us be bold in our vision and united in our purpose. Together, we can contribute to a judicial system that truly serves the people—fair, transparent, and rooted in democratic values,” he said.

