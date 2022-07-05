Acting prowess not beauty, but…, Nollywood actress, Nwaoha

Fast-rising Nollywood starlet, Chioma Nwaoha has continued to make an impact in the make-believe world despite her few years in the industry.

The actress, who recently wrapped up a movie entitled, “Poisoned Passion” alongside veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu in a production directed by Chidi Chijioke and “Enemy Within” where she co-starred with Van Vicker, is currently on location shooting another work entitled, “My Crime.”

The rising star, an indigene of Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, studied Entrepreneurship at the National Open University of Nigeria, in Asaba, Delta State.

Nwaoha, who is barely three years old in the movie industry, and despite having to combine her tertiary education with acting, has successfully made big footprints in Tinseltown starring in at least 20 productions.

Before joining the movie industry, Chioma Nwaoha had looked forward to working with some of the big names in Nigerian movies. “My role model has always been Genevieve Nnaji. I do admire Regina Daniels as well. And I look forward to working with Genevieve and Nancy Isime in the Future,” she disclosed recently.

So far in 2022, she has featured in no less than seven productions including “Figure 8 Babes,” “Choked,” “Dirty Reflection” and “One More Chance.” She has been cast alongside the likes of Van Vicker and Ngozi Ezeonu among other highly regarded names.

According to her: “Getting roles to act on is exciting for me; the actors I film with make interpretation easy, too, especially the good actors.”

Speaking about her chosen career, the actress whose full name is Chioma Blessing

Nwaoha said, “acting as a career is demanding, quite stressful but I am always pushing.”

Despite her ravishing beauty, she avowed that her star power is not in her physical outlook. “I am fair and beautiful, but what makes me outstanding among other stars is my personality; I act differently, I do my things differently,” she added.