Latest NewsPolitics

‘Act of betrayal’, Obi blasts Tinubu for awarding scholarship to Saint Lucia kids

Israel Arogbonlo
Peter and Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, has strongly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to offer scholarships to students from Saint Lucia and other Caribbean countries, while millions of Nigerian children remain out of school.

Obi, in a statement on Wednesday, described the move as an “act of betrayal” against Nigerian children, emphasising that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children globally, with approximately 20 million children lacking access to education.

ALSO READ: Saint Lucia bestows highest national honour on Tinubu

According to Obi, Nigeria’s education system is in ruins, with public schools in the Federal Capital Territory shut down for months, and teachers not paid their salaries.

He questioned the logic behind Tinubu’s decision, saying, “What sense does it make that a president of a country with such terrible and dire statistics would travel to a country with better indexes of development, especially in education, and still offer them scholarships funded by Nigerian taxpayers when Nigerian children are largely out of school and teachers not yet paid for months?”

Obi highlighted the stark contrast between Nigeria’s development statistics and those of Saint Lucia.

While Nigeria has a literacy rate of under 60% and a life expectancy of 54 years, Saint Lucia boasts a literacy rate of over 90% and a life expectancy of more than 72 years.

Nigeria is ranked 161 out of 193 countries on the Human Development Index (HDI), placing it in the “Low Category,” whereas Saint Lucia falls under the “High Category.”

“The president’s decision shows he knows how important education is, while depriving Nigerian students of the same access to education,” Obi stated.

He urged Nigerians to reject the continued normalisation of misplaced priorities and work towards building a better nation for future generations.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, Soludo approves biometric capture, N50,000 monthly stipend for Anambra youth leaders,Soludo approves N15m for mass burial of 43 Ogwuaniocha crisis victims Anambra govt condemns killing of 10 Ebonyi indigenes
Next Article Court logo, Alleged N76bn fraud: Ex-AMCON director, Jega, refutes signing loan deals, Court dismisses application for Order of Mandamus against ICPC, Court upholds installation of Ondo monarch after 28 years of Obaship tussle Court dismisses application for Order of Mandamus against ICPC

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×