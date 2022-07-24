Act fast, restructure Nigeria to regionalism, Gani Adams tells FG

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has warned that the insecurity in the country is posing a new dimension of threats to the country, just as he said Nigeria may cease to exist within the next two years.

Adams who stated this in Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo state said the country is on verge of collapse if the federal government does not take immediate steps to arrest the situation.

Speaking on the solution to the country’s insecurity challenges, he said the only solution to prevent the country from heading towards precipice remains the immediate activation of true federalism by the government.

According to him, the insecurity in the country has become a hydra-headed monster and a threat to human and economic development, saying the impact of insecurity is reflected in the performance of macroeconomic indicators, investment inflow as well as economic performance.

He, however, said despite the insecurity situation, economic crisis, and downgraded institutions among others, governance in the country has shown a lack of coordination.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s path toward a unitary system will only cause the country’s problems to get continually worse.

Adams said “With the insecurity issues in Nigeria, there is nothing that can be done if we do not have federalism. If we do not allow federalism on the basis of regionalism, I’m afraid within two years, this country will break.

“You can see how the wave is coming. Not only wave of insecurity, even the economy, depreciation of institutions, and lack of coercion in governance.

“Definitely, there is danger ahead if the Nigerian government did not act fast to restructure Nigeria to regionalism.

“Regionalism will give the content of regional police, state police, and local government police.

“If you do not work on the structure, there is no way you can stop insecurity. The structure will give you a way, will give you leverage that you can have effective security.

“That is what is being done in the United States of America and many countries that have provinces, regions.

“The United States is running statism. Every state has state police and county police, and they have FBI which is the federal police, we borrowed this federalism from the United States in 1979.

“Why are we dodging from reality and we are trying to push a country of about 250 million people into a unitary system, it cannot work. A country that has about 450 ethnic nationalities, it cannot work and that’s one of our problems.”





