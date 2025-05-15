ACReSAL sensitises Zamfara community on gender awareness

The Focal Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) for Zamfara State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape Project (ACReSAL), HESCO, organised community sensitisation workshop on gender awareness as part of implementation plan.

The primary objective of the sensitization workshop held on Thursday in Gusau, was to educate and sensitize community members the importance of gender awareness, prevention of Gender Base Violence(GBV), and Prevention Sexual Exploitation and Abuse(PSEA) in the state.

Speaking at the workshop,the Executive Director HESCO Abdullahi Bungudu said it was organized for members of Local Government Project Implementation Committees (LGPICs), Community Interest Groups (CIGs), farmers, religious leaders, traditional leaders, youths, and community associations from the two catchments of three Local Government Areas (LGAs) under the ACReSAL project, namely Bungudu, Kaura Namoda, and Gusau.

In their separate remarks, during the sensitization workshop,Representatives from ACReSAL project encouraged participants to actively engage and share the knowledge gained with other community members.

They also emphasized the importance of early reporting mechanism for GBV and PSEA cases to the appropriate authorities.

The resource persons took their time to thoroughly explain the various forms of GBV, effective ways to prevent PSEA, and the crucial roles community members play in promoting a safe and respectful environment.

It was further gathered that the workshop was aimed to empower participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to contribute to creating a protective and supportive community.

This initiative underscores HESCO’s commitment to implementing the ACReSAL project in a manner that prioritizes the well-being and dignity of community members, particularly vulnerable groups.

By promoting gender awareness and preventing GBV and PSEA, the project seeks to foster a resilient and thriving community that benefits from its interventions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

