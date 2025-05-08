ACReSAL: NGO trains community interest groups in Zamfara

The Health Standard Concern Organisation (HESCO), the focal NGO for the Zamfara State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project, has conducted a training workshop to develop guidelines for community systems and structures for ACReSAL sustainability in the state.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including Local Government Project Implementation Committees (LGPICs) and Community Interest Groups (CIGs) from the project’s two catchments across three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Bungudu, Kaura Namoda, and Gusau.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of HESCO Abdullahi Bungudu revealed that the workshop was aimed at developing comprehensive guidelines for community systems and structures that will enhance resilience and sustainability in ACReSAL project communities.

He further explained that the training workshop was to foster collective action and community-driven initiatives to address climate change challenges and promote sustainable development and improve the livelihoods of project beneficiaries.

According to him, it’s also targeted at Local Government Project Implementation Committees (LGPICs) and Community Interest Groups (CIGs) from the 2 catchments of 3 Local Government areas of Bungudu, Kaura Namoda and Gusau.

In his remarks, Zamfara State Project Coordinator ACReSAL, Mallam Nasiruddeen Bello disclosed that the guidelines developed through this workshop will serve as a roadmap for implementing community systems and structures that will enhance resilience and sustainability in project communities.

“We are committed to working together to achieve meaningful outcomes that positively impact the lives of our people. The success of this project depends on the active participation and engagement of all stakeholders,” he said.

