ACReSAL hands over water project to Taraba community

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL), a World Bank technical support mission working in Taraba State, on Thursday handed over a water borehole to the Turaki community in Jalingo LGA.

Dr. Clement Yakubu Giwa, the state project coordinator, represented by the project communication officer, Mr. Bongni Emmanuel, noted during the exercise that the aim was to encourage communities to take ownership of all community projects in the state.

Giwa explained that the benefiting communities would now take full responsibility for the projects by securing, maintaining, and managing them, except when ACReSAL’s assistance is required.

“Our decision to hand over this project to the benefiting communities is to allow them to take full ownership. This means the communities will now be fully responsible for securing, maintaining, and managing the projects.

“This decision applies to all communities in our project areas. ACReSAL will provide more projects to any community that takes good care of its existing project,” the state project coordinator explained.

Responding on behalf of the community, Alhaji Aminu Jauro Hassan, the Jalingo Local Government Council Chairman, represented by his deputy, Hon. Nathaniel Peter Ntani, and the Galadima of Muri, HRH Abba Tukur Abba, both pledged to ensure that the project is well maintained to attract more developmental projects to the community.

“We wish to commend Governor Agbu Kefas through the Taraba State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and Ministry of Water Management and Aquatic Affairs, for attracting this World Bank project to Taraba.

“As a community, we will ensure that this project is well maintained. We have already constituted a monitoring team that will also serve as security to ensure the project is properly managed to attract more,” the community leaders pledged.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE