Bauchi State Project Management Unit (SPMU) of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has commenced the second phase of the training of the trainers workshop for the Community Business Agents (CBAs).

The Project emphasized the roles and responsibilities of the CBAs in the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) initiative targeted to support Farmers’ Associations to ensure food security in the country.

The CBAs who were selected from the ten pilot communities in the state are expected to support Bauchi ACReSAL in the areas of extension services for the successful implementation of the CRF initiative in the state.

While declaring the three-day training open, the State Project Coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir charged the participants to be attentive throughout the sessions urging them to make it more interactive for clearer understanding of their roles and responsibilities towards the successful implementation of the initiative.

The SPC also informed the CBAs on how essential their work is in actualising the project in the respective communities, calling on them to be up and doing while carrying out their assignments.

He then assured them of the SPMU technical support for effective service delivery.

The Project’s Agricultural Officer, Mahmood Bala Umar who is the CRF Desk Officer, said that the training is designed to equip the participants with the requisite knowledge in handling the CRF initiative.

He used the forum and heard their experiences as extension workers, especially on issues of loan issuance and repayment among others.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed on ACReSAL, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Barde congratulated the CBAs for being selected for the exercise.

He charged them to be committed, good ambassadors to the project, and assured them of His Excellency’s support in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

The CBA of Ajili, Misau LGA, Salihu Yahaya Jalam who on behalf of his counterparts, expressed joy for the training which will widen their ability and increase capacity to deliver.

He promised to give their best for the betterment of their people, ACReSAL and the state at large as contained in a statement by Communications Unit,

Bauchi ACReSAL.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE