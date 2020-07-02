Acquire new skills to remain relevant after COVID-19, LASU workers told

Workers in the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have been told to invest their time and resources in acquiring new knowledge and skills so as to remain relevant in the post-COVID-19 world of work.

The registrar of the university, Mr Mohammed Amuni, and the former registrar of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Mrs Taiwo Ipaye, gave the advice alongside some other human resource experts at the sixth virtual training series organised by LASU for its members of staff last week.

Mr Amuni and Mrs Ipaye and others, including the deputy registrar of LASU (legal services), Mrs Olajumoke Boyejo; and the former human resource manager, Shell Petroleum, Mrs Busola Alofe, were all speakers at the event with ‘COVID-19 and University Administration: Transitioning to a New Normal’ as theme.

Speaking on ‘Optimising the Time Space for Sustainable Career Growth’, Amuni asked workers to accept and face the reality that coronavirus pandemic has brought to the workplace and therefore acquire relevant skills that would not let them be left behind after the crisis.

He particularly advised participants who were up to 450 to utilise this period of school lockdown that many of them are at home doing little or no work to acquire new skills in Information and Communication Technology, management and leadership.

In her own lecture, former UNILAG’s registrar, Mrs Ipaye, said the coronavirus pandemic had shown that the era of artificial intelligence and robotics which were then touted to be the future of workplaces is now in reality.

“That future then is now, and that is why you must be reinvented, innovative and acquire skills that will enable you work more effectively so as to add significant value to your institution,” she stressed.

Speaking on ‘Embracing the Changing Work Culture, Driving Integration and Innovation in Service Delivery in Post-Covid-19 era’, the former registrar said people in private sector are able to adapt easily to working from home using technology just because they had been versed in it prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

She noted that the conservative nature of many public university officers and the absence of the right infrastructure would continue to slow down academic and administrative activities in public institutions in the country until normalcy returns.

