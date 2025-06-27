ACPN seeks urgent national action against drug abuse

As the world marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has made an urgent call to put an end to drug abuse in Nigeria.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in commemoration of the day, the National Chairman of the ACPN, Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, described drug abuse as a “silent crisis” threatening the nation’s youth, public health, and development.

He added that drug abuse is a driver of mental illness, school dropout, domestic breakdown, crime, and premature death, thereby undermining Nigeria’s developmental aspirations.

Igwekamma condemned the rampant illegal distribution of drugs, stating, “Every tablet sold without prescription, every bottle of codeine cough syrup diverted, and every hard drug traded on the streets is not just a crime—it is a threat to our collective future.

“The global community comes together once again to observe this important day set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness of the devastating consequences of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“As community pharmacists—trusted, accessible healthcare providers on the frontlines—we witness firsthand the impact of this menace in our communities.

“This year’s theme, ‘The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention’, strongly aligns with the ACPN’s ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse, particularly through prevention-focused initiatives.

“For more than a decade, the ACPN has demonstrated a commitment to awareness creation through this annual competition. The goal is to disabuse young minds and align with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) strategic plan on substance abuse.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

