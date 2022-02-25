Achieving religious harmony in Nigeria a collective responsibility, say Muslim, Christian scholars

A lecturer at the Arabic and Islamic Studies Department, University of Ibadan, Dr Ibrahim Uthman, has emphasised the need for all stakeholders to work together on the promotion of peace and harmony among the different faiths in the country.

Dr Uthman, who stated this last weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State, at a one-day seminar organised by the Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace (COFP), in collaboration with Tinuke Layi Muritala, noted that it is the responsibility of every Nigerian to educate others on the imperativeness of religious harmony in the interest of peace and development.

Speaking on the topic ‘Islam, Dialogue and Peace Building in Interreligious Context’, the don stated that it was important for Muslims, Christians and followers of other faiths to join hands together to find solutions the challenges currently being faced in the country, especially in the area of security.

The event, which was held at NUT Resource Centre, Samonda, witnessed the participation of many religious leaders.

Reverend Olusegun Olawale, who represented the chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), underlined the need for all and sundry to always place “humanity that binds us together” above all other considerations.

He commended the organisers, describing the seminar as one that was capable of helping to bring peace into the society.

He appealed to every Nigerian to exhibit tolerance, love and peace in their dealings with others.

The convener, who is also a fellow of COFP, Tinuke Layi Muritala, said the theme of the seminar affirmed the importance of interfaith dialogue which, according to her, is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the society.

“In a bid to contribute to peace building efforts going on in Oyo State, I, in collaboration with Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace (COFP), put up this capacity building training workshop. This workshop is meant to encourage participants to take the knowledge acquired to their communities and train others,” she said.

Speaking on the topic ‘Christian, Dialogue and Peace Building in Interreligious Context’, a senior lecturer at the Department of Religious Studies, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Reverend (Dr) Job Okuneye, stated that the workshop would help in creating understanding among adherents of the different religions.

According to Reverend Okuneye, for there to be lasting peace and development in Nigeria, the citizens must set aside religious sentiments and love one another.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the Nasril-Lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Oyo Zone 1, Alhaji Adebayo Azeez, called for continuous interfaith dialogue to be able to promptly identify problems and nip them in the bud.

He said constant engagements among adherents of the different religions would help to fashion the best ways to solve problems.

