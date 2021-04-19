Achievers University to give 255 best, indigent students scholarship

The Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, on Monday, disclosed that no fewer than 255 indigents but brilliant students of the university would benefit from a scholarship scheme instituted by the school for a period of three sessions, as from the 2020/2021 session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samuel Olabanji Aje, who disclosed this during a press conference to herald the 10th convocation ceremony of the school, said the school would offer free tuition opportunities to the students in ten lucrative and professional courses.

He said the lucky students would be from the best first-year students and specifically said indigent students among the first-year students in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics Political Science, Sociology, Biochemistry, Geology among others.

According to him, the scheme was specially designed for indigent students as part of the corporate social responsibility of the institution to its immediate environment, saying the impact on the society is more important than the financial gains.

He said “This scholarship award arrangement offers an unprecedented opportunity to all intending students, particular the indigent who, under normal circumstances, would not have had the opportunity to enjoy this level of education in a private university.

It is my belief that this scholarship offer to over 255 students this year alone will definitely impact positively on the families of the beneficiaries. This is the first of its kind in any Nigerian University.

Speaking on the convocation ceremony, he disclosed that about 339 graduates would be churned out during the ceremony, with 15 of the graduating students coming out with the first-class upper.

He said 167 graduated with the second class upper, 131, second class lower and 26 graduated with third class, with 39 postgraduate students will be awarded various degrees, on Saturday, 24th April 2021 at the school premises. The

Aje said the University will be covering the degree of Honoris Cause to three Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various field of human endeavour.

He listed the personalities to include, Emeritus Judge and legal consultants and mediator, Justice Alexandra Olateru -Olagbegi, Registrar and Chief Executive Council for Registration of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Prof. Joseph Odigure and a successful Business Executive, Mr Foluso Falaye.

He said the Registrar of COREN, Odigure would, on Friday, 23rd April 2021, delivered the convocation lecture with the title, “The Reality of University Programme Education Objectives: Post -Convocation Life.”

Some other activities lined up to mark the 10th convocation ceremony of the institution include, novelty match, commissioning of projects, Jumat service, Gala and Variety night, Thanksgiving service among others.

