Achievers University former Vice Chancellor laid to rest amid eulogies

The body of the late Vice Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, Prof. Samuel Aje, has been laid to rest amid eulogies from lecturers, non-academic staff, students, family and friends of the institution, describing him as witty, very intelligent, and resourceful.

While delivering the sermon, the Diocesan Bishop, The Rt. Rev Dr Stephen Fagbemi, in his homily titled ” Be prepared”, urged everyone to be prepared for the coming of Christ as death can come at a time.

Fagbemi said death cannot be stopped, saying “we have no power to. Prof Aje is gone, we don’t know who is next. Death is very rude, it interrupts the music when everyone is enjoying it.

“Blessed is the servant his master finds at work when he arrives. ” Be prepared because you don’t know when your master will come, be awake, be alert, avoid any kind of distraction, don’t be lazy, and do what you need to do”.

“Preparation is important because the end can come at any time. Have a good relationship with God, believe in Him, and have a place in your heart for Him, irrespective of your qualifications”.

He added that the most important thing was that Prof Aje had a place for God, he served God and mankind and his fame went beyond Owo.

“Prof Aje made an enormous contribution to Achievers University and the community. He was faithful, committed to the church and diligent at work, he was a gentle and loving man”.

Rev Fagbemi urged the family to take solace in God. He also advised the school to continue with the. the legacy he left behind.

The Pro-Chancellor of Achievers University, Dr Bode Ayorinde expressed deep shock over the passing away of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, who served the University diligently, and stressed that the institution would miss him for his wealth of experience and all that he has done for humanity and the academia.

“For over 40 years, he contributed to academics at the University of Jos and we are just waiting at achievers university to harvest all that experience he came in, in the last 2 and a half years and we have been benefiting from it.





“He has left a big gap but we trust in God, He will strengthen us to move the university forward. He has played the role tremendously, both as the chairman of the planning and implementation committee of the proposed university then and has been a member of the council since 2008 before he became the vice-chancellor”.

Ayorinde described the late Prof. Aje as a humble man, unassuming, intelligent, and always providing quality leadership”.

“Beyond his normal duties, most of my staff and students will emulate his humility, despite his great achievements, you can never see him angry, he has solutions to every problem.

“He is not God but you will never meet him negativity in his lifestyle, even as difficult as it is, he will break down the challenges and there must be a solution. Anyone that works with him will always be very ambitious and be positive in accomplishing tasks given”.

Late Prof Aje’s wife, Mrs Pauline Aje said her late husband was a wonderful soulmate, a perfect gentleman, kind and had a heart of solid gold.

“It is tragic and sad that you had to depart from us suddenly. You are someone special who will never be forgotten. We are left with fantastic memories but lack enough words to express our grief. Heaven has indeed gained an angel”.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Dr Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye stated that Prof. Aje was a rare gem who would be greatly missed as he had lived well and impacted the world positively.

“The passage of Prof. Aje is not only a personal loss to the family but also a great

loss to this kingdom. It is an irreparable loss to the academic community

in Nigeria, and the Achievers University, in particular, being its Vice-Chancellor”.

“Today, the Achievers University, due to his effective leadership management acumen is not only standing, and firmly too, it is competing well amongst its pets in Nigeria and Africa”.

The President of the Achievers University Alumni, Morounfoluwa Arodudu said Late Prof. Aje’s death created a vacuum that can rarely be filled. “There are others that can be like him but not exactly like him”.

“He was down to earth, he possessed the skill and dignity required of an ideal academia. We found in him a most dependable academic who could go the extra mile to convince others of the need to do things differently for the benefit of our growing University.

“He was an embodiment of humility and uncommon loyalty, an untiringly, indefatigable and resilient leader. We will live to cherish and remember his sincerity of purpose and commitment”.

Until his death at 72 years, he was the vice-chancellor of Achievers University, Owo.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE