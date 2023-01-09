Achievas Entertainment makes history as Asake, Seyi Vibes, Black Sheriff thrill at BWUFEST

Leading showbiz company, Achievas Entertainment Limited has made history with its debut concert tagged ‘Beer With Us Festival’ held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Speaking on the success of the event, Achieva’s top executive, Daniel Chiori Cole noted that as the brand is known to keep to its words; we have indeed made magic with the debut edition.

He said we estimated over 10,000 music and beer lover but at the end of the day we had more than we expected and we are indeed glad; with the debut edition, we made the statement’.

First Lady and one of the producers Aishat Anaekwe said: it’s a great opportunity to bring World Class entertainment to Lagos. This festival is a unique experience that gave music and beer lovers a truly premium and unmissable experience, the best of Nigeria and Ghana in one space, electrifying!

Nwanevu Ogechi Cyril better known as Pencil, one of the music festival producers, reiterated that all efforts put into the show eventually paid off as music lovers enjoyed all performances of the night urging organizers to make a plans for the second edition.

From back-to-back music by DJ Spicy; the event host, Eric ‘Mr. Hyenana’ Adebamiro, spiced up the event with aspiring talents showcasing their talent firsthand to the mammoth crowd

One of the high points of the night was the freestyle rappers from the crowd and a talented concertgoer who took the opportunity to showcase his skill, winning an iPhone in the process.

From the electrifying performance by Ugoccie, with her purple hair and black cargo pants which combined well for a perfect pop performance; ladies’ favourite, and ‘ Mr. Oreo’ crooner, Iyanya sure thrilled the guests with his brilliant dance fusion performance.

Ghanaian singer Black Sherif, who received critical acclaim for his songs ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’, then emerged. The mystical “Kwaku the Traveler” performed a host of songs with the refrain “of course I fucked up” specifically electrifying the ‘Beer With Us’ stage.

Holding on to the momentum, Seyi Vibez’s musical interaction with the audience shows how mainstream he is gradually becoming despite his use of the Yoruba dialect and street lingua.





Man of the moment, Mr. Money Crooner, Ololade Asake is sure a show stopper anytime as the YBNL signee gave an incredible back-to-back performance from Palazzo, Sungba, Mr. Money with the vibe, Terminator, Peace be unto you, Joha amongst others.

Speaking further, Elvis Ahior, top business manager and strategist noted that no doubt the debut edition of BWUFEST was an impressive start as fans and music enthusiasts can’t wait for the second leg of the show.

Present at the well-attended event includes top socialites, crème de crème, and nollywood superstars amongst others.